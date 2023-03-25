Dignitaries, friends to celebrate former UPUA President, Dema

Business associates, friends and several global niche experts are set to celebrate Urhobo Progress Union (UPUA) America immediate past President, Onome Bernice Dema, for her exemplary leadership and dedication to Urhobo and African descents in general.

The gala event is slated to hold at the Armenian Banquet Hall, 630 Second Avenue, New York City on Friday March 31st , 2023.

UPUA, a 501(c)3 entity, an umbrella organization of professionals of Urhobo descent and all that adopts the ethnic group in North America, was established in 1993.

Onome, an Optometrist and also an Urhobo double titled Chief – Wanawana of Olomu Kingdom and Ameronyo of Agbon Kingdom, was elected as the first female President of the organization in 2017.

She served from 2018 to 2022, contributing massively in promoting the Urhobo culture and language in North America and back home in Urhoboland alongside rendering humanitarian services to the underserved communities.

Paul Awusa, Ros Ese Alfred and Emuesiri Gborogen, all member of the organization and the immediate past defunct Executive Committee while briefing the media on activities lined up for the event noted that delegates from the United States Congress, Congresswoman, Yvette D Clarke, Vice Chair of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, President / CEO African Diaspora Development Institute and a former African Union Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Ambassador Joy Ogwu, Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations, High Chief Godfrey Edaferierhi, Chairman RGD, Ellen Edwards, New York Civil court Judge, Commissioner Edward Mermelstein, New York Mayor’s Office for International Affairs and other high profile personalities are expected to be present at the event.

“It is no coincidence that you are being celebrated during the Women’s History Month. This timely and well- deserved recognition exemplifies your numerous achievements at home and abroad” Ambassador Ogwu stated in commendation of Madam President.

“Your dedication and contributions have distinguished you as a model of resilience. Indeed, you have inspired others to success by your commitment, compassion and courage, especially toward the disadvantaged ones”.

The grand event will add to wide array of recognitions and honors Onome has received from reputable organizations including the United States Congress, the Progressive Democrat Political Association of New York and Urhobo Progress Union Worldwide (second oldest to African National Congress of South Africa) under the leadership of Olorogun Dr. Moses Oghenerume Taiga JP.