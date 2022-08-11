.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Donald Onjeh, has expressed his condolences to Benue-born music legend, community leader and entrepreneur, Chief Bongos Ikwue, over the untimely passing of his wife, Mrs. Josephine Ifeyinwa Ikwue.

In a statement issued today, 12th August, 2022, Com. Onjeh noted that the mortal remains of the Matriarch of the Bongos Ikwue Family will be committed to Mother Earth after a Requiem Mass in Otukpo this morning.

The statement further read that Mrs. Ikwue was very active in the Church and the community, having fully integrated into her husband’s Idoma culture.

The APC Senatorial Candidate noted that the late Mrs. Ikwue, like her husband the renowned Musician, was a firm believer in the Nigeria Project and as a patriot, she immensely contributed her own quota to national development and integration, hence the flow of tributes to her from all walks of life.

Com. Onjeh prayed the Good Lord should grant the soul of late Mrs. Ikwue a peaceful rest, and continue to comfort and console the families, friends, fellow parishioners and the community she has left behind.

RELATED NEWS