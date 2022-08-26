.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has disclosed of an ongoing discreet investigation of all anti-vandal units of the corps in the wake of concerns against increasing wave of oil theft in the country.

Vowing to reverse the trend, Dr Audi charged all relevant officials of the Corps to sit up and halt oil theft.

Audi gave the charge Friday in Abuja, during a strategic meeting with Commandants and Heads of Anti-Vandal Units across the country.

He tasked the officers to check the excesses and inappropriate behaviours of officers so as to address oil theft and bunkering.

According to him, “some people believe that security agencies are part of oil theft in the country, but we must do what is necessary to redeem our image”.

“There are indications that some of the Anti-vandal Units in some State Commands have been found wanting in the discharge of their duties as the Corps Management has received reports of irresponsibility and connivance on the part of some of them hence, the imperative of summoning all heads of Anti-vandal Units nationwide to this meeting to deliberate on this dangerous slide and rather unfortunate development which the Management frowns at as it is inimical to the image the Corps has built over the years.

“Let me state categorically that the Corps Management will not condone any act that could impugn on the integrity of the Corps. The import of this meeting is to draw your attention to some of these observed lapses and shortcomings in the operations of the Anti-vandal Squad and the need for a total reorganization and overhauling of the entire Antivandal Units across board to reposition the Unit for better performance.

“As heads of Anti-vandal Units, you are expected to display a high sense of responsibility, commitment, loyalty and dedication to duty. Let me sound this note of warning that the Corps has no space for mediocrity, laziness, nonchalance and incompetence and will therefore not hesitate to appropriately deal with any officer found wanting in the discharge of his duties.

“You must therefore go back to your various State Commands and redouble your efforts to re-invigorate, re-engineer and reposition your various Anti-vandal Squads for better performance to justify the confidence reposed in the Corps by Government and the good people of this great Country.

“Members of the Anti-vandal Squad must re-dedicate themselves to our collective goal and objective to curb and checkmate crime and eradicate incidences of oil theft/oil bunkering and vandalization of oil pipelines and other Critical National Assets and Infrastructure CNAI.

“Meanwhile, the Management has commenced discreet investigation into the activities of the Anti-Vandal Squads across the States while those found culpable in any act of criminal connivance capable of damaging the image of the Corps will be severely sanctioned to serve as deterrent.

“Let me also assure you that those who have shown a high sense of responsibility, diligence, competence and commitment in the discharge of their duties will be rewarded accordingly through the reward system already emplaced by the Corps’ Management”, he declared.

