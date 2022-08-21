Felix Ochor, younger brother to Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Ochor Christopher, today dumped the PDP for APC.

Ochor popularly called Ibori of Ukwuani announced his defection today in Asaba after meeting with Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

Ochor who is the Vice President of Ikolobia Ndokwa said he made the decision because of the antecedents of Osanebi in Ndokwa Nation, adding that Omenosa has no rival in Ndokwa politics.

According to Ochor, Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC has energized youths of Ndokwa Nation and they will rally round him and the APC to win by landslide in Ndokwa Nation. Also, a youth leader from Obiaruku community, today announced his defection from PDP to APC.

Asabo Solomon said he is joining the All Progressive Congress to support the aspiration of the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. He promised to mobilize massively for Agege, Osanebi

