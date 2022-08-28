.

Popular OAP and actor, “Radiogad” born Destiny Ezeyim has put a wide smile on his father’s face as he surprised him with a car gift.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page @radiogad , his father was blindfolded as he was gently led to the car gift that was outside.

The extremely excited dad began prayers of blessings on his child for the wonderful gift he gave him.

“I bought my dad a car as a ‘thank you’ gift for the time he spent with me ignoring all my troubles as a stubborn kid. A ‘thank you’ for the way he raised me. He made me believe in me, A ‘thank you’ for being a supportive father, ” he said.

Brainiac the Radiogad also known as Destiny Ezeyim was born on the 14th April. He is a premium radio personality, the CEO of Radiogatv Production, a content creator, a comedian, an actor, an MC and a HypeMan.

He is a graduate of political science from Tansian University. Radiogad started exploring radio in 2006, and he has worked in so many radio stations in Nigeria.

He has won so many awards as an entertainer and he also has a huge follower-ship on social media

Radiogad has hosted the prestigious Hero Concert, the Guinness Concert and so many other mind-blowing events. He has also served as a judge in numerous talent hunt shows.

Radiogad started doing radio at the age of 16. He is also a comedian who makes funny skits

He is present on Instagram and tiktok as @radiogad

He also has a thriving YouTube channel and Facebook page (RadiogadTV)

