By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, will commence the 2022 Democracy Dividend Tour (Media Tour) from Lagos State on August 15, 2022.

In a statement by the NUJ National President, Mr Chris Isiguzo said: “Given the role of the media in upholding government and its officials accountable to the people as a constitutional demand, the media serves as a veritable tool in showcasing and highlighting the strides, achievements, policies and programmes of government.

“The media tour will assist in deepening democracy as it will allow journalists to inspect projects being executed in each state of the federation and report accordingly.

“Journalists will also take time off to participate in interactive sessions with governors and their teams. Critical questions that may arise from the tour will be put forward for answers from the respective governors.

“The union expects that journalists will be able to report based on what they find on the ground to the people of the respective states and Nigerians at large, to enable citizens form their opinions and take informed decisions.”

