By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, described the purported Biafra Government in exile as a ruse that should be ignored.

IPOB also said that the group, as led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has not set up any government in exile and, therefore, dissociated itself completely from the purported government, saying that IPoB has legitimate and well-established institutions and well-structured administrative hierarchy that oversees its day-to-day running of Biafra affairs.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that the world already knows about IPoB’s agitation and they communicate with IPoB, as the responsible authority that oversees the affairs of the Biafran people, be it nationally or internationally, adding that all diplomatic missions and countries of the world know about Biafra.

IPoB’s statement read “We, the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate once again to Biafrans, friends of Biafra, and lovers of freedom across the globe that IPoB led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, has not set up any Government In Exile, GIE. We, therefore, dissociate ourselves completely from the purported Government in Exile.

“IPoB has legitimate and well-established Institutions and well structured administrative hierarchy that oversees the day-to-day running of Biafra affairs. Already, all Diplomatic Missions and countries of the world know about Biafra agitation and they communicate with IPoB as the responsible authority that oversees the affairs of the Biafran people be it nationally or internationally.

“IPoB has international contacts and connections, not through any worthless Government In Exile, but our established institutions and structures. So, anybody or group peddling or claiming to have set up Government In Exile has again embarked on a jamboree like those who came before them claiming to have formed a government in exile at one point in time.

“They simply do not deserve to be given any attention because this is the avenue that the Nigerian government wants to use to water down our agitation for total freedom. We are not unaware that some dissidents expelled from IPoB including a former deputy to our leader had once suggested this Government in Exile, to our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but he did not buy into it knowing fully how needless it is at this stage of our struggle.

“It is unfortunate that now our leader is in detention, these same elements saw it as an opportunity to actualise their selfish ambition by quickly claiming to have set up the non-existent GIE. We know that their ultimate aim is to use it to sell the Biafra struggle to our enemies but they have failed woefully.

“We knew that many infiltrators sponsored by some unfortunate politicians are fighting strongly to sell Biafra freedom through their main infiltrator hiding in Finland. He has run out of gimmicks to stay afloat, hence, he decided to resort to the latest claims of purported GIE gimmick to deceive his gullible followers.”

