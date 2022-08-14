By Etop Ekanem

Nigerian leading EdTech company, Digital Marketing Skill Institute (DMSI), has commenced operations in Europe and the UK to cater to a wider global audience.

The company, which was founded in 2017 by Entrepreneur and Computer Engineer, Tobi Asehinde, with registered offices in Nigeria and the US, has now expanded to the UK and has been listed as one of UK’s learning providers in the UK Register of Learning Providers, which enables students of the institute receive both a United States and United Kingdom certification in Digital Marketing that is globally recognised.

DMSI, which became a global company in 2019 with the aim of furthering its growth and in line with its goal of empowering one million people by 2030, became a registered company in the United States of America.

This allowed us to reach more people outside Nigeria and today we have trained people in over 37 countries and 4 continents.

Due to the impact we are making in the digital technology sector in Africa, our founder was endorsed as a UK Global Exceptional Talent in 2021 with the aim to expand the institute to the United Kingdom (UK).

Founder and CEO, Tobi Asehinde said: “We are not just about providing these skills, but giving our students the best. This expansion to Europe gives us international repute which is further giving credence to the course, more so the certification.

“We’re working towards creating a world standard training where our certificates are globally reckoned with. We aim to give our students the kind of edge and repute a person from Harvard or Oxford has globally.

Some of the students who have taken courses from the institute have highlighted how adding this certificate to their portfolio has helped them acquire good jobs.

According to Samuel Oluwakoya, “I used to be a delivery driver but after two months into the course I was able to get a job with an Australian tech company, as a remote digital marketing strategist which I’m still working with.”

Anselem Orisakwe confirmed that he got a job in Canada while in Nigeria using DMSI’s globally recognised certificate, and another alumnus of the institute, Harrison Acha said he got recruited by a Portuguese company to work for Meta in Nigeria.

Student Success Specialist, Ms. Confidence Ifeji revealed that “it is such a joy of ours to see our students acquire global jobs and that our certificates are helping them achieve this.

Speaking further on this, Founder Asehinde added that “We are still working in line with our objective to empower 1 million people by 2030, and our commencement of operations in the UK and being listed in the UK Register of Learning Providers is a milestone achievement for us.This improves our image, especially as a Nigerian start-up. Many people are refused jobs because of the tainted image of the country, but we’re proud to say that our certificate opens doors of not just jobs but good, well -paying job opportunities for our students.

“So far we’ve had testimonials of our students already bagging international jobs with companies and as freelancers.”

RELATED NEWS