By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has stepped down its proposed constitutional amendments following a decision of a Federal High Court, Abuja which set aside the suspension of the association’s General Secretary Mrs. Joyce Odua.

Mrs Odua had dragged the association to court over her alleged suspension.

The decision to halt the NBA constitution amendment was taken on Thursday at the Annual General Meeting, AGM of the association held at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

Akpata had earlier told the meeting that there are many areas of the NBA constitution in need of amendments.

He expressed regret that the meeting would not proceed with the amendments to the constitution.

“As ministers in the temple of justice, I proposed that we step down constitution amendments”, he said.

He thereafter asked for a voice vote on the issue and the lawyers replied tumultuously ‘yes’.

There was no dissenting opinion on the issue.

In response to the order of the court, the NBA yesterday filed an

application at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to restrain Mrs Oduah from giving effect to the Federal High Court order which reversed the NBA-NEC’s ratification of her suspension.

Along with its Notice of Appeal, the NBA also filed an injunction, pending appeal, suspending the effect of or any actions or steps that may give effect to the court order under appeal at the appellate court.

The NBA through its lawyers had argued that the lower court, in reaching its decision, erred by failing to take into account the reliefs sought in Oduah’s originating summons in making a determination as to whether the ratification alters the subject matter of the proceedings.

In a related development, lawyers yesterday stirred commotion again over collection of bags and other conference materials.

While the Annual General Meeting(AGM) was on-going, lawyers thronged BWC Hotel and grounded its services.

A bewildered President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata informed the meeting of the matter while also expressing his disgust over the conduct of the lawyers on the development.

He said: “Lawyers have taken over BWC Hotel. Lawyers are sitting on the tables and desks of the hotel.

“It has become impossible for the hotel to conduct their businesses.”

Owing to the development, Akpata sought and got the permission of other lawyers at the AGM and dispatched the First Vice President of the association, John Aikpokpo-Martins to BWC Hotel, to join officials in-charge of distribution of conference materials to bring the situation under control.