Ahmed Musa

By Efosa Taiwo

Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of his fifth child.

Musa took to his Instagram page to welcome the arrival of the child, a baby boy; also revealing his name: Adam.

The former CSKA Moscow striker shared the image of the hand of the child and wrote as a caption, “Alhamdulillah Allah ya Albar kace mu da Adam Ahmed Musa (ZAYD). In translation: (All thanks be to Allah, may Allah bless us with Adam Ahmed Musa).”

Musa currently plays for Turkish Super Lig Club Fatih Karagumruk.

