By Efosa Taiwo
Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of his fifth child.
Musa took to his Instagram page to welcome the arrival of the child, a baby boy; also revealing his name: Adam.
The former CSKA Moscow striker shared the image of the hand of the child and wrote as a caption, “Alhamdulillah Allah ya Albar kace mu da Adam Ahmed Musa (ZAYD). In translation: (All thanks be to Allah, may Allah bless us with Adam Ahmed Musa).”
Musa currently plays for Turkish Super Lig Club Fatih Karagumruk.