Youth for Environmental Sustainability and Development, YESD, has organized a training workshop in a bid to provide climate education and facilitates partnership within rural tin miners in northern Nigeria.

According to the founder and team lead of YESD, Mrs. Adesuwa James Jang said the theme of the workshop is “Organizing at the intersection between Gender and Extractives”.

“The objectives were to first: create exclusive partnerships with rural tin miners especially women in the Zawan Community of Jos. The idea was to give a sense of ownership so that miners can transition to greener jobs and raise climate champions among them.

“The second objective was to target local players in the community. We organized meetings on environmental safeguards and the intersection between extractives and gender while gaining valuable insights as to their wants and needs, and as a result, tailoring YESD’s interventions for future engagements”.

Speaking at the event, Mrs @Vivien Abara of Peace Advancement Action Against Violence and Rape Foundation, x-ray the connection between extractives and gender, tin mining in the case of Zawan.

She alluded to the fact that one of contributing factors to the increasing violence and rape cases of minors in the community was the result of women abandoning their wards for days and sometimes weeks in search of tin with nobody to look after them+the increasing miscarriages, asthma and frequent medical trips the women have to make to Jos city for treatments.

She concluded by admonishing participants to be more proactive in the defense of the environment as their survival depends on it.

The guest lecturer, a development practitioner, and a safety officer, Mr. Theophilus took participants through environmental safeguards and regulations and cited some safety measures women and men could take while engaging in mining activities as their last resort.

He concluded by saying health is wealth and the cleaner the environment, the healthier and wealthier the community.

Jang, who laid the foundation for the workshop and spoke on the importance of environmental protection given the global challenge of climate change.

She said man’s activities on Earth have destroyed the environment to the extent that Earth finds it difficult to replenish itself to continue to provide its services to our survival.

She talked about the connections humans have with nature as she opined that everything on Earth is connected.

She discouraged participants from destructive activities that are depleting the ozone layer which she said leads to global warming in turn to climate change that is currently threatening every part of our existence from food, to water, to housing, to health, to our culture, traditions and most importantly our life.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Mrs. Habiba, former M&E officer with Women for Women, Plateau, admonished female participants to explore other means of livelihood given the externalities associated with tin mining. She said it is not sustainable and way too expensive to continue in that part.

Testimonials from women tin miners, village heads, community dwellers, youths, processors, and buyers alike were not pleasant to the hearing.

RELATED NEWS