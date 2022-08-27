By Ikechukwu Odu



Primary school teachers in public schools in Enugu State, Friday, suspended an indefinite strike action embarked upon over failure of the state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage with its consequential adjustment for workers.

However, in a statement jointly issued by the state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Theophilus Odo, and the Assistant Financial Secretary, Comrade Marcs Nnaji, the Union directed the teachers to resume their duties following an agreement with the state government to implement the minimum wage with effect from August 1st, 2022 in the state.

Although, the agreement reached was not for 100% implementation of the minimum wage, the teachers said it was a sign of good things to come for the Union members.

The statement reads “You may recall that the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Enugu State Wing, had in a letter, REF.NUT/ENS/AHT/118, dated 26th July, 2022 and captioned BULLETIN NO 003/07/2022, directed all primary school teachers in public schools in the state to proceed on an indefinite strike action over the State Government’s continued refusal to implement the N30,000 minimum wage with its consequential adjustment for primary school teachers in Enugu State.

“We wish to inform you that series of meetings, consultations and negotiations have taken place since then, resulting to an agreement recently signed with the State Government on implementation modalities.

READ ALSO:

“We are pleased to further inform you that His Excellency, the Governor has approved of the commencement of the payment with effect from August 1st, 2022.

“The approval given may not cover 100% of the minimum wage but it is our well considered view that a journey of 1000 miles begins with a step.

“Accordingly, the strike action is hereby suspended with effect from Friday, 26th August, 2022.

“All teachers in public primary schools in Enugu State are therefore, enjoined to resume their normal duties immediately.”