By Miftaudeen Raji

As the financial technology evolves globally, the Department of Mass Communication, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta have hosted a training to sensitize students on the significance of blockchain technology and the potentials for career development in the industry.

The department, on Thursday, 4th August facilitated a training for the students of the department in preparation for life after school.

According to the president of Association of Mass Communication Students (AMACOS), Comrade Hakeem Kayode, the training was part of the department’s plan and programmes designed to expose students to global innovations.

He expressed optimism that the training will further expand the horizons towards creating solutions to real time problems through technology.

Kayode noted that the training was part of activities marking the department’s Annual Final Year Brethren Week.

The facilitator at the training and alumnus of the department James Ademuyiwa, who spoke on the theme, “Blockchain: The Future of Money.”

Ademuyiwa noted that blockchain is a technology on its own, which powers different things, but the money that operates in the blockchain is cryptocurrency.

He said blockchain will power the internet of the future, adding that the technology will revolutionize many industries such as entertainment, finance, architecture as well as everything existing today in the traditional level.

According to him, the advanced worlds have been witnessing an advent of blockchain companies that help with death registration, as against the old way of registering death in the mortuary, morgues or hospital.

A decentralized finance enthusiast, Ademuyiwa said, “Money has evolved from a solid state to having faith in the idea or opinion of government and influential individuals.”

He said, “But, everybody is now getting to understand that big corporations, governments are making more out of the people because a lot of people are not even aware about profit systems; how much are production costs and why are they selling at specific rates.

“But, blockchain technology allows for a transparent financial process, which gives every detail of how profit is being made and shared and how it’s being spent. The blockchain technology system provides for maximum accountability in financial transactions,” he added.

Ademuyiwa, who is a graduate of the University of Westminster, London, is also a co-founder and Head of Blockchain at Scalex, a foremost peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platform in Africa.

He described the invitation extended to him by the students’ body as a homecoming and an opportunity to give back to his alma mater.

“I am glad to receive the invitation of the Association of Mass Communication Students to speak on blockchain technology. I see this as a homecoming and an opportunity to give back to my alma mater,” Ademuyiwa said.

