By Biodun Busari

Underperforming Manchester United are currently considering a move for Borussia Dortmund’s right back Thomas Meunier before the close of the summer window.

The club news disclosed on Thursday that the only player for that position is Diogo Dalot and Erik ten Hag has plans for the 30-year-old Belgian in the team.

Manchester United’s evening news also revealed that Meunier has previously spoken about his affection for the Red Devils.

Speaking back in April, the ex-PSG man explained that United are a “unique club” and in 2018 he said that he had “always been a fan” of the Reds.

According to The Telegraph, a fee of approximately €15 million has been proposed for the Belgian.

The report also showed that United may have to face stiff competition from Barcelona should they want his signature, as the La Liga giants are also thought to have reignited their interest in Meunier.

The full-back’s current contract at Dortmund expires in 2024 and a move to Old Trafford reportedly may only be considered if the club manages to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The report added that a contract with Wan-Bissaka’s former club Crystal Palace could be reached. The Englishman is out of Ten Hag’s plans and the club hope that they can sell or loan the 24-year-old this summer.

It is reported that Palace could be willing to pay £10 million for Wan-Bissaka, significantly less than the £50 million they sold him for.

Ten Hag is thought to be wanting a right-back who could compete with Dalot this season and it is said that Meunier is more likely to do that than Wan-Bissaka.

Vanguard News

