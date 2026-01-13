Carrick named Manchester United caretaker manager

Carrick

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club is finalising arrangements, including Carrick’s backroom staff.

“Michael Carrick signs in as new Manchester United caretaker manager until the end of the season. Verbal agreement since yesterday, now sorted in all details + backroom staff also. #MUFC official announcement to follow next,” Romano tweeted.

Carrick, 41, returns to the Old Trafford dugout in a managerial capacity after serving as an assistant coach at the club and briefly stepping in during transitional periods. The former England midfielder is widely respected within the club, having spent the majority of his playing career at Manchester United from 2006 to 2018, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, FA Cups, and multiple domestic and European honours.

This appointment comes in the wake of the club’s recent struggles, including inconsistent results in the Premier League and Europa competitions. Michael Carrick takes charge with the immediate task of steadying the team, rebuilding confidence in the squad, and ensuring a strong finish to the season. Fans and pundits alike are eager to see how a former player and long-term club servant will navigate the challenges of the United managerial hot seat.

Carrick’s familiarity with Manchester United’s culture, youth system, and first-team players is expected to be a key advantage. He previously worked closely under past managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag, providing continuity and insider knowledge during this transitional period.

Michael Carrick would have the trio of Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion as part of his staff, while Darren Fletcher returns to the U21 team.

As Manchester United prepare for their upcoming fixtures, all eyes will be on Carrick to see if his leadership can arrest the team’s recent inconsistency and restore confidence in one of England’s most storied football clubs.