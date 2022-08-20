By Gabriel Olawale

The 2019 Lagos East Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has resigned from been a member of the party.

Oyefusi, who is one of the prominent leader of the party in Ikorodu, made this known in a Letter titled: RESIGNATION OF MEMBERSHIP FROM LAGOS PDP, dated August 18, 2022 and made available to Vanguard newspaper.

The daughter of the late Ayanburen of Ikorodu, who expressed sadness over the resignation letter, explained that it is due to the current part towed by the Lagos chapter of the party, which she has continuously struggled with since the conduct of elections and cannot seem to reconcile with her principles and ethos, as well as political beliefs, and did not see it as the best for Lagos State.

The Politician said it is necessary for her to step aside from the party to avoid the compromise of her political ethos of party supremacy.

Princess Abiodun therefore, expressed gratitude and appreciations to all the great leaders and peers in Lagos and PDP generally, and to the national and other states leaders past and present that have been opportuned to meet and work with.

She also extended gratitude to her teeming supporters for years of and continued loyalty.

“It is with an heavy heart and deep sadness that I write to resign my membership of the party from the Lagos State chapter.

“Unfortunately, the current part towed by the Lagos chapter of the party is one which I have continuously struggled with since the conduct elections and cannot seem to reconcile with my principles and ethos, as well as political beliefs as the best for my dear state, Lagos.

“It is therefore, necessary for me at this point to step aside from the party to avoid the compromise of my political ethos of party supremacy.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciations to all my great leaders and peers in Lagos and PDP generally, and to the national and other states leaders past and present that have been opportuned to meet and work with.

“To my teeming supporters, I say thank you very much for your years of and continued loyalty.” She said.

RELATED NEWS