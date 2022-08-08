A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old labourer, Umar Adamu, to ten months imprisonment for stealing three doors frames worth N45,000.

Adamu, whose address was not given, is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft.

The Area Court judge, Malam Sulyman Ola however, gave Adamu an option of N30,000 fine.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N30,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Adamu, had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 28.

Ogada said that the complainant, Nurudeen Dan Musa of Jahi village Abuja reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station on the same date.

Ogade said that the convict and one other person, known as ‘Yellow’ now at large, conspired and criminally went into the complainant’s shop located in Jahi village.

He said that the convict stole three doors frames.

The prosecutor said during police investigation one door frame was recovered from the convict and all efforts made to recover others proved abortive.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 , 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

