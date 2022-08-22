.

Efosa Taiwo

Criticisms have been pouring in from Nigerians over the purported plans of the Federal Government to proscribe Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Reports claimed that FG is mulling a ban on ASUU for failing to call off a protracted strike after several offers made to the academic union were rejected.

Some Nigerians on social media have described the plan as a rash one, asking the Federal Government to rethink such plan.

Others said it is an unfit action that could create worse results than what the country is currently battling.

A Twitter user @NsikakAnietie said “Short term solution to a long term Problem. It will cos federal schools to open Nation wide but the decay in the educational sector in NIGERIA will be what has not been seen anywhere in the world ever before.”

Another user @Abskilz1 said the proscription “won’t do any good. It’s from frying pan to fire… Govt hv been forced thus far to oblige to ASUU demand. They should just pay their backlogs already. It’s the students who will lose. Eventually after these time waste, they’ll still will pay them. Proscription?? Nahh.”

@Olusegun_saint, on his part, said that it is like pouring petrol over an inferno, adding that “Many would be engulfed by it. It will also affect the outcome of the forthcoming elections. Are we with our thinking caps?”

