…300 bikes impounded in one week

By Bose Adelaja, LAGOS

A yet-to-be-identified butcher in the Jakande/Iyana-Ejigbo area of Lagos inflicted injuries on personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Task Force).

This is just as the operatives have impounded over 300 motorcycles during the week-long enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles in some parts of the state.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the personnel was injured last Friday during a raid of Jakande and Iyana Ejigbo where no fewer than 120 motorbikes were impounded.

It was learned that the butcher reached out for a knife and attacked one of the personnel in the course of the exercise.

The chairman said the operatives were provoked by the knife-wielding butcher who injured one of them. Jejeloye described the incident as some of the professional hazards they face daily on the job.

He said the agency also carried out numerous raids and operations in areas like Oko-Oba, Local Airport Road and Abeokuta Expressway, where it had been reported that some riders have been operating despite the ban.

Giving a breakdown of the exercise, the chairman said 45 bikes were impounded along the Abeokuta Expressway, 113 at Oko-Oba with 29 suspects arrested.

Also, 15 bikes were seized at Local Airport Road in Ikeja while 82 were impounded at Apapa-Oshodi Expressway during the week-long raid.

