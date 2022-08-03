By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Kizz Daniel recently appeared on Power 1051 FM’s The Breakfast Club where he was interviewed by American radio hosts, Charlamagne tha god, and Angela Yee.

In the interview released 1st August 2021 on YouTube, Kizz Daniel spoke about his intercontinental hit single ‘Buga’, his relationship with Tiwa Savage, his style of music, creative process, his dream to sell out the O2, handling interest from female fans, becoming an actor, and being a businessman as well as other issues.

According to Kizz Daniel, he never thought the song would become an intercontinental hit when he was recording it. He revealed that he recorded Buga before playing it for Tekno who then recorded his verse.

Buga also topped the list of the most searched song on Google in the first half of 2022.

‘Buga’ was released on 3rd May 2022, and with a blistering three-month run, it was able to become the most popular song in Nigeria. The song has been the fans’ favourite; with listening and streams from all over the world, massive ratings and undoubtedly the biggest song in Nigeria.

He also nurses a dream of one day selling out the O2 Arena in London just as he once wished he had the opportunity of performing the hit song “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the global success of ‘Buga’, Kizz Daniel’s ambitions of selling out the 02 appear to be very much within reach.

Also, Kizz Daniel revealed that social media played a significant role in making ‘Buga’ a hit.

The dance step that accompanies the song increased its appeal and made the song a digital success which as culminated in making it the biggest African song of 2022.

Netizens on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok participated in the dance challenge with #buga. Buga is the hit song everyone currently vibes to; From young, old, men and women, to people on the streets, at parties, and all over social media.

Kizz Daniel’s also made an honest classification of his music. Charlamagne referred to Kizz Daniel’s Afroclassic as a genre and Kizz corrected him.

He said: “Afroclassic is not a genre. It’s just my type of Afrobeats. Every song I make is a classic so I like to call my sound Afroclassic.”

When asking Kizz Daniel about his relationship with Tiwa Savage, Charlamagne referred to Tiwa as the Queen of Afrobeats.

The singer also revealed that his creative process involves being alone in the studio recording and engineering his songs.

He further shared that his management team often offers feedback that is sometimes scathing, but he has learned to appreciate this feedback.

Kizz Daniel also discussed the Pan-African efforts for Afrobeats’ International Success. He shared that in his show in North Carolina, the majority of the audience were Liberians as ‘Buga’ has enjoyed impressive success in Liberia where the President also caught the fever. Influential people such as Former Ballon D’Or Winner & Current President of Liberia, George Obong Weah vibed to the tune as he participated in #buga challenge. The impressive turnouts in Kizz Daniel’s US tours show that Afrobeats international success is a collaborative effort from all Africans in the diaspora as opposed to Nigerians alone.

Kizz shared that aside from his music, he has dabbled in Real Estate. While answering questions regarding life outside music, Kizz shared that real estate is his business interest through which he hopes to grow his wealth.

The singer might also be considering acting as he is known for his sense of humor as he has previously made skits during the interview, Kizz Daniel revealed that he might soon venture into acting.

According to Kizz, the decision was inspired by his talent and his desire to take on a job that keeps him closer to his family.

The father of two boys shared that becoming a father has changed him. He has a fiancée and he now consciously set a boundary with female fans even while remaining an entertainer.

Finally, The singer revealed that he met one of his staff Efya at his show in North Carolina where he brought her on stage and the video later went viral.

Kizz Daniel later met with her and found her as an ambitious creative and talented personality who would definitely be a good contribution to his team.

Watch the full interview here:

