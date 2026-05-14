Boo of the Booless: 5 love songs by Chike that still hit differently

By Adegboyega Adeleye

When Nigerian R&B, Soul, and Afropop singer Chike released his debut album ‘Boo of the Booless’ in 2020, it emerged as one of the most emotionally rich projects in Nigerian music.

Till today, the 33-year-old has solidified his image as a passionate crooner specialising in love stories, with his unique style and renditions of emotional ballads (mostly referred to as Afro-RnB) earning him nationwide fame.

With a blend of highlife, Afro-R&B, soul and heartfelt storytelling, Chike delivered an album that connected deeply with listeners navigating love, heartbreak, longing and healing. The project stood out for its thematic reference to romantic desire, relationships, and emotional vulnerability, something many fans considered refreshing in modern Afrobeats.

Years later, ‘Boo of the Booless’ remains one of the strongest love-themed albums from Nigeria, with several tracks still dominating playlists, weddings and romantic conversations. The album’s strength lies in its honesty, emotional depth and timeless songwriting, qualities that continue to keep it relevant years after its release.

Based on cultural impact and emotional connection, here are five standout love songs from the album that continue to resonate with listeners.

Running (To You)

Running (To You) featuring Simi became an instant classic because of its simplicity and emotional honesty. The chemistry between both singers felt natural, while the lyrics captured the comfort and security that come with genuine love.

The song was heavily chorused by music lovers with the line, “Running, running, running to you, I’ll be running to you”, becoming a soulful affirmation for both lovers and love-seekers.

The song’s soft instrumentation and conversational delivery made it relatable to couples across Nigeria, helping it become one of the biggest love songs of its era. Indeed, Running (To You) remains the crown jewel of the album.

Roju

Arguably regarded as the emotional heartbeat of the album, “Roju” is one of the defining records from the album because it perfectly introduced Chike’s signature style to mainstream listeners.

The song became a massive favourite because of its tenderness and sincerity. Chike uses the prominent love characters of Romeo and Juliet to lean fully into vulnerability and affection, which made the song deeply relatable for many listeners.

‘Roju’ captures emotional storytelling, smooth vocals and rich highlife-inspired melodies, and its lyrics, built around reassurance and commitment, made it one of the strongest wedding and relationship songs to come out of Nigeria in recent years. Sonically, the live instrumentation and calm tempo also gave it a massive replay value beyond the typical Afrobeats sound of that period.

Out of Love

‘Out of Love’ is a standard song to define the depth of pain and grief throughout the phase of heartbreak. It captures heartbreak honestly and intimately by focusing on the raw, quiet, and confusing moments of a relationship ending.

Chike explores emotional exhaustion, betrayal, confusion, and the painful realisation that love has faded. The stripped-back production gives room for his voice and lyrics to breathe, making the emotions feel even more personal.

He sings, “Ooh Chike oh this is hard for me to say, I’m gonna say it anyway, I’ve fallen out of love with you.”

The song became widely praised for its raw storytelling and remains one of the standout heartbreak records in modern Nigerian music.

If You No Love

‘If You No Love’ ft Mayorkun speaks directly to the pain of one-sided affection and emotional uncertainty. Rather than sounding bitter, Chike delivers the record with vulnerability and calm honesty, which makes the message hit harder for everyone to easily resonate with.

The soulful production and reflective lyrics helped the song connect with many listeners dealing with heartbreak and disappointment in relationships.

Nakupenda

“Nakupenda,” which means “I love you” in Swahili, is one of the warmest songs on the album, and for many fans, it remains one of the most underrated songs on the project.

The track ft. Ric Hassani carries rich African influences, soft melodies and affectionate lyrics that celebrate romance in its purest form. Chike’s vocal control is retained throughout the song, creating an atmosphere that feels intimate and soothing to listeners.

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