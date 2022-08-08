By Miftaudeen Raji

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has set up a 15-member committee saddled with the mandate to mediate post-election conflicts.

According to the chairman of the commission, Samuel Kobia, the committee comprises former military officers, and members of the clergy as well as professionals ahead of the polls.

The chairman, in a statement on Monday, urged Kenyans to maintain calm during the election period.

Kobia also asked Kenyans to adhere to instructions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He said, “Through these efforts, the NCIC hopes to guarantee an ‘election bila noma’. We urge all Kenyans to once again commit to peace and remain calm throughout this period.

Meanwhile, the task force has former Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Francis Muthaura and retired Justice Joyce Oluoch as the convener and co-convener.

The team has former military officers Lieutenant Generals Daniel Opande and Lazarus Sumbeiywo as mediation experts, with four faith leaders: Sheikh Hamad Kassim, Archbishops Anthony Muheria, Jackson Ole Sapit and Philip Anyolo.

Other members of the committee included, Nerima Wako, youth leader; Fatuma Abdikadir, Dr Vimal Shah, corporate leader; Catherine Musakali, governance expert; chancellor Robert Mutula, public engagement expert; and Bishop Emeritus Stephen Kewasis, peace expert.

The committee is expected to facilitate dialogue between two disputing parties; offer locally-led solutions to political disputes, mediate political-related conflict across the country; mobilise political players to respect the law; facilitate efficient communication between disputing parties, establish facts of the disputes, as well as manage politicians and their supporters’ expectations.

