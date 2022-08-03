Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer-songwriter, has resumed live performance — nearly two months after revealing his medical predicament.

In June, the music star revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS), a disorder that caused him to have partial facial paralysis.

He also announced the postponement of some shows from his Justice World tour.

But in an Instagram post, Bieber shared a video of himself on stage while thanking his fans for welcoming him back.

“I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back, so good to be here,” he said.

“As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity — we are all the same, we’re all one.

“We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil, it is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers. I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour.”

The singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31.

Bieber had earlier expressed his optimism about his medical predicament.

He said he believes he will get through the predicament because he has faith in Jesus.