Justin Bieber hugs friend while leaving brunch with Hailey

Justin Bieber on Sunday shared a hug with a friend as he left a restaurant on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif along with Hailey.

The singer and wife Hailey Bieber joined a group of friends for a Sunday Brunch in the city.

Keeping it casual for the outing, Justin wore an oversized zip-up hoodie with tie-dye Drew House pants and ball cap.

Hailey, on the other hand, donned a pair of jeans with a black crop top, covered with a long brown coat.

A few days earlier, Hailey celebrated her 27th birthday, and Justin was sure to wish her a “Happy Birthday” on Instagram.

Justin Bieber penned a super sweet message to Hailey accompanied with a short, cute video of Hailey resting her head in his lap, and him leaning down to kiss her.

Below the cute video, Justin gushed about the Rhode founder. “Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he wrote. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you.”

He also included a heart-eyes emoji at the end of his post.

Hailey had shared the video on her Instagram Story, with both a teary-eyed emoji and a set of hands making a heart.

Besides reposting Justin’s sweet message for her, she also thanked the many fans for all of their positive birthday messages. She also shared a photo of her star-gazing and a video of the night sky. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Love.”