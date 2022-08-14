.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security outfit codenamed Amokekun has charged seven suspects to court for alleged Kidnapping , murder and armed robbery.

They include, Moha­mmed Umaru, Sulieman Aliu, Abubakar Ibrahim, Abudu Barzor, Muhammed Tukur, Aota Bello, and Cindu Yahu.

The suspects were arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court on four counts charge of criminal conspiracy, armed rob­bery, murder and kidnapping.

According to the State Counsel, O.F Akeredolu, the defendants committed the offence on August 4, 2022 between Ago Paanu and Ose River along Owo-Ikare Road.

Akeredolu told the court that the defendants conspired with others at large, while armed with weapons to kidnap three persons identified as Bello Mukailla, Niran Adeyemo and Risikatu Sulieman.

Akeredolu added that the defen­dants also killed one Mudashiru while driving on the Owo-Ikare road by firing gunshots at him while attempting to resist being kidnapped.

He said the kidnap gang also allegedly robbed one Abdul Murtala of the sum of N4 million and other valuables at gun point.

Akeredolu stated that the offence contravened Sections 3(ii)b and 6 of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010,Sec­tions 1(1) and 2 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R.ll Laws Volume 14 of the Feder­ation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 308,316,320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo 2006.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while their counsel , U.F. Salau prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit to the application.

The trial Magistrate, D.S Sekoni, thereafter ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Amotekun custody.

Sekoni, has adjourned the case to August 18 for ruling on the remand application

