By Miftaudeen Raji

Spokesman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo(SAN), has promised to nurture the “comedy and music career” of Dino Melaye, spokesperson of the Abubakar Atiku Presidential Campaign when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins in 2023.

Keyamo made this promise during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

The minister’s statement is coming on the heels of Melaye’s comment on an earlier interview Keyamo had with Channels TV.

Melaye, a former Kogi Senator, had earlier attacked Keyamo, saying that he was promoting an expired product.

Keyamo, in the Arise interview, described Melaye as a comic book with a nasty career.

He said: “As a SAN, I represented the best of artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Chindinma etc.

“I nurtured Mr. Macaroni through school. I promise Dino when I leave office, I will nurture his comedy and music career.

“He didn’t come to me, that’s why. That’s the problem. If comes to me, I will nurture him like I nurture others.

“But, once they declare Bola Tinubu winner, I want to go back to my practice. I miss the court, and once I go back I promise I will nurture his comedy and music career,” he said.

