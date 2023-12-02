People criticizing me don’t fund my music career – Whitemoney

By Benjamin Njoku

The reality TV star-turned-singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has fired back at his critics, saying “People criticizing me, even those paid to criticize me don’t feed or fund my musical career. The ex-BBNaija ‘AllStars’ housemate said this, while speaking in an interview with BBC Igbo. He also admitted that he hasn’t started benefitting from music. Shedding more light on his music career, Whitemoney stated that music streaming has not proved to be a profitable avenue for him. Speaking further, he said that he may not have a ‘fine’ voice, but his focus is on delivering meaningful content rather than conforming to conventional standards.

“The truth is singing has not started paying me because I don’t get money from streaming, but I get money from performances. I don’t have the best voice but I have a message and melody. “People criticize me, even those paid to criticize me, what you need to know is that I don’t sing to make you feel fine because you don’t feed or fund my musical career,” he said.