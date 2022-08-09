Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has denied denigrating the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

He made the rebuttal on the heels of reports published in certain media quarters on Monday, wherein it was alleged that claimed he (Ihedioha) labelled Obi as ‘crafty’ and told Igbos to wait till 2031 for Presidency.

In a statement signed shared on his Twitter handle and signed by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, Ihedioha urged the public to disregard the statement, stresing that it was fake news.

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to another fake news, with the above caption, circulated in some social media platforms.

“This is one of the many orchestrated efforts by political opponents of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON and their collaborators who are afraid of squaring up against him in the coming elections.

We are aware that the purveyors of these unfounded reports are unrelenting in their desperation to impugn His Excellency's integrity and reputation.



“It is noteworthy that His Excellency did not grant any interview in Abuja or elsewhere as claimed.

“His Excellency is known to acquit himself in the most civil, decent and respectful manner and therefore could not have employed such uncouth words.

“We are aware that the purveyors of these unfounded reports are unrelenting in their desperation to impugn His Excellency’s integrity and reputation.

“The public, therefore, is alerted and indeed advised to kindly ignore and disregard the fake news.”

