Peter Obi trends as reports link him to Atiku’s 2027 presidential plan

File image of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

By Bayo Wahab

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently trending on X, formerly Twitter, as ‘Obi VP’, following reports linking him to Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

Atiku, the former Vice President who spearheads the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is reported to have offered Peter Obi a Vice Presidential role in a joint single-term ticket.

It is reported that Atiku is committed to serving a single four-year term, and Obi has agreed to be his running mate.

Sources have also confirmed to Vanguard that the two political heavyweights, alongside other opposition leaders, are working diligently to build a robust and viable coalition platform to challenge the APC.

According to Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, significant progress has been made in the coalition-building process, adding that specific details, including power-sharing arrangements, are still being finalised.

“What I can confirm is that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, His Excellency Peter Obi, and all the opposition leaders are working diligently towards building a viable and robust coalition platform,” he said.

However, the reports about Atiku offering Obi a Vice Presidential role in his plan have sparked a conversation on X, as ‘Obi VP’ trends on the social media platform.

While many Nigerians, especially Atiku supporters, welcomed the idea, some Obi followers do not agree with the arrangement.

In his submission, @Oye_Dot believes it is an insult for Obi to accept a vice presidential position, given his performance in the last 2023 election.

He said, “It is an insult to offer Peter Obi VP position, looking at Peter Obi’s electoral value and pedigree any merger that Peter Obi will not be the presidential candidate is unacceptable, we the Obidients reject such demotional & insultive offer.”

Below are some of the reactions on X.

All the news about Obi VP slots are coming from PDP boys and their Punch media propagandas. They’re flying the kite to see how Obidients will react to their agenda.



Note : Any ticket with Atiku’s name on it will be beaten blue and black on Election Day and Peter Obi won’t be VP… — Nedu Ani (@Nedumcity_) May 19, 2025

Obi Vp is a creation of APC,they are the ones offering it in their minds. — ObI-dent warrior (@SunnyOnuoha8) May 19, 2025

Atiku should be Obi VP not the other way round. May 19, 2025

Recall that in 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented Atiku and Obi as its presidential and vice presidential candidates, but they lost the election to former Vice President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Obi dumped the PDP for the Labour Party, where he contested as the party’s presidential candidate. The move led to a three-horse race involving Atiku of the PDP, Obi of the LP and Tinubu of the APC.

But Atiku and Obi lost to Tinubu, who was later declared president.

To prevent the repeat of the 2023 defeat, Atiku has been promoting the opposition coalition, calling on Obi and other opposition members to join him in forming a political alliance that would take power from Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

Vanguard News