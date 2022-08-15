By Chris Onuoha

Martins Gideon Aturuemu, popularly known as ‘Voltage of Hype,’ is one entertainment dude whose interesting stories bring to mind the many routes to breakthrough in life.

Creatively, Martins merged a fashion career with hyping in entertainment as a new wave of entertainment career. Today, he stands out in both careers showcasing zeal, resilience and success against oppostions from his parents, who did not encourage him. They actually did not see a headway with such career for their boy, urging him to read and follow academic pursuit of their choice. But Martins maintained a head bent in following his mind, with passion for creative works in fashion and music hyping.

In a chat with entertainment journalists in Benin, his operational base, the hypeman shared memories and experience of his journey so far.

“For me, Dj Kaywise was my starting point. I should call him my angel of discovery, becuase through my first encounter with him, doors of opportunities stared me on my face,” the hyping crooner said.

“I performed with Dj Kaywise at joor party online series,” continued Martins, boasting that, “Today, I am a force that cannot be ignored in doing hyping thing in entertainmnet world. I run shows on campuses in Nigeria. And they include Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, all in Edo State among other place,” Martins mentioned.

Martins said that he adopted a new brand name called ‘Warehouseofhype with Voltage,’ which according to him, became effective on April 27, 2022 as an upscale of business image after series of successful shows.

Talking about inspiration in the industry, Martins could not hide his admiration for Star boy, “Wizkid” whom he said inspired what he is doing today.

“After watching him perform at a show, I couldn’t hold back my admiration and enthusiasm to do likewise. That propelled my passion to hyping and also, my fashion career became an added advantage to push the brand forward,” he said.

Martins also mentioned that despite an unsuccessful show trip to Accra, Ghana, he wasn’t deterred from dusting the shoes and moving ahead to something greater. According to him, every life experience is a lesson. However, subsequent shows has proved that Martins, the hype man has eventually became the showman and the rallying point of other entertainers.

This is as his recent trip to Port Harcourt could attest. He is also warming up for Europe tours which will include some Nigerian top performers like ABIC concept; Praise keys; Dj iceman; Thin boy; Hype MC Vee; Hype Empress; Samba d Comic; Genesis Toothpick; Bongo J; MC Yannist; the Comic, Hype Empress, Emmy Black , Hype MC – V; Tim Boy; Dj Dabila; Dj ice-man among others.

Career boost

Martins developed his career through consistency in the career, humility and ready to learn attitude. Hyping to him, came as a passion and a need to stand out among entertainers. According to him, MCs perform or crack jokes without instrumentation, but his unique style is designed to thrill the audience in an exciting way that changes the mood of parties.

In addition, the hype man said his presence is in hot demand for performances every weekend at various events. Although he disclosed that hyping is not an easy craft. He explained that, like every other planned presentation, scripting is important for guide before performing.

“It is demanding and multitasking. A hype artiste must approach every event creatively. Your artistry with spoken words evoke party attendees to the dancing floor,” he quipped.

Martins claims his celebrity status has come to stay with his numerous shows and thrilling moments. Above all, he will not stop paying homage to his mentor, Dj Kaywise who he describes as the propeller of “TheVoltageofhype.”

