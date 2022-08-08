Kano map

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Heavy downpour experienced in Ajingi Local government area of Kano has claimed the lives of not fewer than three persons including a four year old girl.

It was gathered that the incident also left one person injured and destroyed 495 houses.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management, SEMA, Dr. Saleh Jili, stated this during a condolence visit to the families of the victims.

Dr. Jili said the incident occurred after a heavy rainfall on Aug.3 and Aug.4, where 495 houses were destroyed and three lives lost describing the incident as unfortunate.

He listed the affected areas to include Toranke, Kara Malama, Chuna and Balare in Ajingi Local Government Area.

According to him, they were at Ajingi to commiserate with the victims, on behalf of the state government under the leadership of governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Dr. Jili however advised residents to always clear their drainages and called on residents close to the river and ponds in the state to vacate for now or report to SEMA office for possible assistance.

The Vice Chairman, Ajingi Local Government, Alhaji Sa’ad Ibrahim-Toranke, commended the state government and agency for the kind gesture.

The relief items donated include rice, maize,cement,roofing sheets, nails, cooking oil, pillows, beans and mattresses among others.

