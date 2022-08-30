By Japhet Davidson

Lagos based lawyer and Programme Director, Euro Vision Ventures, Mr Dozie Atueyi has said that the tourism potentials in Lagos state in particular and Nigeria in general if well harnessed will provide the needed millions that will take the country out of beggar nation and take millions of youths out of labour market.

Atueyi, who highlighted some of the untapped tourism potentials in Lagos stated this during a press briefing for the forthcoming Lagos Art and Tourism Expo in Lagos/

The programme which is in patnership with Lagos State ministry of arts and tourism is to project Lagos on an international platform as the preferred destination for Tourism, Leisure and Business in Africa.

Atueyi who pointed out some of the countries in the world like Istanbul (Turkey), Paris (France), London (UK), New York (USA) and Toronto (Canada) who are making billions through tourism, stated “Lagos is the number one tourim destination in Africa but the potentials are not well harnessed, so the project is to reverse that trend where people go outside for tourism, but rather to create that platform for people from other states in Nigeria and abroad to come to Lagos for tourism.”

According to him, “there is going to be a lot of activities that will involve different people and I have contacted many of them like artists, craftsmen, fashion, culture experts and others in the tourism sector and they have all agreed to be part of the movement as the partnership would ensure proper harnessing of Lagos music, arts, dance, crafts, culture and tourism potential of Lagos.”

Continuing, Atueyi said, “the move is in line with the mission of the Lagos tourism ministry to attain sustainable tourism development through an enabling environment to both domestic and international tourists, a series of events shall be organized in strategic locations.”

On his part, Mr Ayoola Sadare,the CEO of Inspiro productions organisers of the Lagos Jazz festival said that they decided to key into the programme because they share the same mission which is to draw people from all walks of life to Lagos and grow the economy of the state.

In line with that, Sadare disclosed that they have concluded plans for the Lagos Global Afrobeat Festival which is scheduled to hold in December,adding that in Inspiro, every event they organise must have a tourism component that will make people come to Lagos.

Also speaking, Ms Dominion, a writer, fashion expert said that “we have a rich beautiful culture, so I want our people to learn to appreciate our culture, food, dance, music etc rather than appreciating that of others.”

Tosin Olukuade, the creative director of FC Accessories, who displayed his products in the hall said that they have been turning story telling into wearable items in many forms..

