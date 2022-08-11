Thinkmint Nigeria in partnership with Thinkmint Europe is set to organise the largest real estate event gathering, the Real Estate Discussions & Awards, REDA22, between the 30th and 31st of August 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, exhibition and awards which is running into its fourth year is themed: ‘’Recovery’’ and it’s expected to bring together the most senior investors, developers, operators and professionals as well as provide the perfect platform to do deals across the region.

According to the organiser, the two days event is an accumulation of bespoke networking opportunities, learnings, and transactions through the extensive range of discussions, networking receptions, investors forum, award ceremony and a dedicated exhibition area to gain the most traction for your company and brand.

The Keynote address is to be delivered by Bruce Haswell, Project Director, Turner and Townsend, with His Excellency Governor Emmanuel Udom, The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom as the special guest of honour.

Managing Partner at Thinkmimt Nigeria Imelda Usoro-Olaoye noted that the event is a stand-alone opportunity to discuss current trends, share industry experiences, enjoy insightful debates, showcase real estate products/investment opportunities and acquire high ROI real estate developments from leading real estate companies.

Highlighting the numerous investment opportunities in the country, she stated that the conference will host 70 speakers from top real estate organisations and is proudly supported by Purple, Yahshud, Homework Group, Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank, Elan Orris Real Estate and Sabre works Services.

