...My father pimps me to men —Victim

By Esther Onyegbula

A 14-year-old girl, who is currently pregnant with her father’s child, has revealed that her father has been having carnal knowledge of her for years.

According to the victim, “my father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with me. He collects money from the men he brings home to have sex with me.”

Vanguard gathered that since the victim’s mother separated from the father years back, she has been living with him alone and he practically turned her into a prostitute.

Frustrated by her ordeal in the hands of her father, the victim reported at Ode Remo divisional headquarters that her father with whom she has been living for some years has been having carnal knowledge of her.

Consequently, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect, Amoda Bola, was promptly arrested.

The victim, who was taken to the state hospital, Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant, insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy and was the only person who slept with her during the period she got pregnant.

During, interrogation, the suspect, 49 years old, Amoda Bola, who initially denied the allegations later confessed to the crime when the victim confronted him. His confession led to the arrest of five others who had slept with the victim at different times at the invitation of the father.

The other suspects are Ahmed Ogunkoya, 30; Muyiwa Adeoye, 48; David Solaja, 69; Emmanuel Olusanya, 50, and Joshua Olaniran, 50.

Confirming the arrest, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson Ogun State Police Command said Amoda Bola was on the 17th of August 2022 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter.”

