By Juliet Ebirim

A University of Ilorin graduate of English Language, Miss Ebun Dosumu has become the brand ambassador for Nigeria’s Premium non-alcoholic drink, Eva Wine.

Ebun emerged winner following “The Search for Miss Eva”, a keenly contested competition, which lasted for 5 weeks and saw no fewer than 600 video entries from young women across Nigeria. She is now the first ever brand ambassador for the popular non-alcoholic wine.

Ebun, who works as a TV/Red carpet host/producer, brand strategist, and content creator, outshined nine other finalists to win the title in a keenly contested grand finale which held at the 5-star Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The glamorous event brings to climax the high-energy online competition which received hundreds of video entries from young ladies all across Nigeria, among which 30 were shortlisted and 10 finalists emerged.

During the final event, which was streamed live on Eva Wine’s YouTube channel, Eva TV, the contestants presented varying performances of their talents and creativity, from singing to poetry, painting and many more, to the delight of the audience.

Nollywood superstar and show host, Deyemi Okanlawon then engaged all the finalists in a fireside chat which gave the judges the opportunity to closely assess them on eloquence, intelligence, connection with the brand and general affairs.

After their review of the night’s performances as well as points garnered earlier in the competition, the judges presented the host with the result and he went on to announce the bubbly Ebunoluwa Dosumu as the winner, while Nimi Amachree, Lilian Orakwe and Pamela Ifejoku emerged first, second and third runners-up respectively.

Ebun goes home with the grand prize of 6 million naira, an all-expense paid vacation in Dubai courtesy of Africa’s leading full-service travel company, Voiaj Travels, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply and many more including a visit to the company’s headquarters in Spain.

The first runner-up wins 500,000 naira, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply, while the second runner-up wins 300,000 naira, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply and other exciting prizes.

The Country Manager for Eva Group, Tope Akanni, expressed excitement at the success of the competition. He identified the high level of creativity displayed by Nigerian ladies in their entry videos as well as the “My Eva Story” videos as one of the highlights of the competition.

He said; “We already promised that our ideal Miss Eva would be a wise young woman who can represent Eva Wine, home and away, as a virtuous, warm, creative, fun and friendly personality. Now that we have found her, Nigerians should look out for her in the next one year because she will be the face of the brand on TV, billboards, social media, events and everywhere, from chat rooms to boardrooms.”

Reiterating why the Eva Wine brand decided not to engage a top celebrity or influencer as its brand ambassador, Mr Sanni explained how fulfilling it has been for the brand watching exceptional young ladies grabbing the Eva Wine opportunity to become self-made celebrities.

He promised that the Search for Miss Eva is the beginning of a new era in which the Eva Wine brand would support and invest more in the Nigerian youth through the media and entertainment industry.

The Managing Director of Voiaj Travels, who was also one of the judges, Lanre Olaniyan, noted that the toughest task on the night was trying to arrive at the final decision due to the sparkling qualities displayed by all the finalists. He noted that all the contestants are indeed winners and they should be proud of themselves.

“It’s a huge congratulations to the Eva Wine Nigeria team and to the winner. We are indeed proud of this project and our partnership. As the official travel partner for Miss Eva, I’d like to say her celebrity travel lifestyle starts now and we cannot wait to welcome her to the beautiful city of Dubai,” he said.

For five weeks, Eva Wine Nigeria has deployed an exciting online activation engaging young ladies across Nigeria in a reality-type talent competition with intense activities to test their eligibility for its brand ambassadorial role.

Young ladies across Nigeria were required to record a short video celebrating creatively with a bottle of Eva Wine and vibing to the campaign theme song #happymisseva.

RELATED NEWS