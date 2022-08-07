By Onajite Agbama

As the journey towards 2023 continues to unfold, the political system has unveiled the faces of key players that would dominate the politics of Nigeria in a post-2023 era. Nigeria’s democratic experience has been both bitter and sweet. Yet, the world over, democracy is the most legitimate form of government because of its penchant for equity, justice, and the rule of law which invariably brings peace and development. This is instructive to why most of the global icons – from the great Mahatma Gandhi of India to Nelson Mandela of Africa – are heroes of democracy who fought tooth and nail for the political liberation of their people.

One illustrious son of Urhobo who has decided to throw his hat into the ring to serve the people of Delta Central in the red Chamber of the National Assembly is Okakoru Ede Dafinone. Here is an individual, who is determined and well groomed to take the centre stage in order to bring the needed quality leadership and stewardship on behalf of the good people of Delta Central. Leadership is all about the people. Representation is all about service. And when you want to serve the people, it is strategic to locate a man who would be humble enough to be of service to the people, not the biggest man in the community who would be there to lord it on the people. Ede Dafinone truly fits the bill as a man of inimitable wealth but totally humble and devoted to serving the people without asking for anything in return.

It was his selfless humanitarian services that birthed the Ede Dafinone Admirers Movement (EDAM), a group formed around the character and vision of one of the finest administrative and political icons and silent achievers of our time. Over the years, EDAM had been a forum for like minds who believe and share in the character, vision and philosophy of Ede Dafinone to cross-fertilize ideas on his life, politics, service and leadership. It is a multi-partisan movement that has membership drawn from across all political divides, socioeconomic backgrounds, ethnicity, religion and culture, and it is open to all persons of 18 years and above. That is the kind of person that APC is bringing to the table in the senatorial election for 2023. He is an uncommon politician with the right conviction to dare the impossible and make things work for our people.

EDAM membership as earlier stated cuts across political parties. Dafinone has touched lives in all the local government areas of Delta Central and such persons are in the APC, PDP and other political parties. That is the kind of man that would be in the senate to represent the people of Delta Central in 2023 so all could benefit from his representation irrespective of the political party. Ede Dafinone has provided scholarships to a countless number of persons across Delta state for those in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. He owns and operates a functional skills acquisition centre that trains and equips women and youths in livelihood skills like tailoring, hairdressing, welding, computer education, catering and other skills. Over 2,000 Deltans have benefited from this centre since 2007 till date. This is the man Urhobo would be voting for in 2023.

As remarked by other writers, Ede Dafinone would not be going to the Senate to make wealth or amass crude wealth for self and family. He is content with his estate in life and simply needs a platform to serve his people better. He would bring changes to the office and invest much credibility in the rating of Urhobo before the world. His humane, temperate and well-groomed candour stands him out as the finest gentleman to assume the Delta Central seat in the Senate. He is a remarkable achiever who by dint of hard work and dedication, rose to the pinnacle of his career as a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. His forthrightness, hue, sagacity and dedication to the Urhobo course epitomizes the kind of leader the people of Delta Central need to voice their concerns at the Senate.

Having Ede Dafinone as senator for Delta Central will surely give the people a voice that would stimulate socio-cultural and political renaissance as well as a sense of belonging and ultimately, peace, unity, progress and development. He will not be garrulous or grandstand over anything but will be an effective representative who will mirror the pains and expectations of the common man in his political undertakings.

Dafinone is one honest achiever to the core that should not be traded for any politician who would be in Abuja to play politics with our common heritage. He has maintained fidelity to his political vision and the Urhobo course throughout his career and public service. In all he does, Ede Dafinone has always been guided by higher national interest and Urhobo developmental aspirations. He has pledged an even greater commitment to the office if voted as a senator in 2023. He will pursue his duties and responsibilities with diligence, candour, and maturity. The shoes to be left by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege are too big for just anybody. Dafinone’s upbringing and family history prepare him for the job. Let us go for Ede Dafinone in the coming election. He is certainly the best man for the job. The cap fits him.

Onajite Agbama writes from Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State

