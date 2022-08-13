By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Nigeria Customs Area Command (CAC) Katsina State says it generated N538.4 million as Free on Board FOB value for the exportation of 10,827.40 metric tones of items such as cement, hibiscus flower, chilli pepper, animal feeds, tamarind, beverages among others.

The Command also said that N99.7 million was generated as revenue from July to August 11, 2022.

The Controller, Katsina Area Command, Dalha Wada Chedi made this known at a Press Conference in Katsina.

Chedi however noted that the N99.7 million generated by the command within the period under review was a decline from what the command realised in June.

Chedi attributed the decline in revenue to the incessant banditry attacks experience along Jibia axis in recent times.

However, Chedi said no cause for alarm as the command in conjunction with other sister security agents have adapted new strategies to curb the twin evil of banditry and smuggling experienced in the Jibia/Niger Republic border for legitimate businesses to thrive along the border corridor.

According to Chedi, smuggled items seized by the command within the period under was to the tune of N73.6 million. The seized items includes: food items, motorcycles, reconstructed vehicles used as a means of conveyance for smuggled items, among others.

Chedi gave the breakdown as follows:

“During the period under review, we were also able to intercept different vehicles, including truck and grader caterpillar worth more than N45.5 million

“We also succeeded in seizing one used motorcycle with the duty value of N60,000 and also 447 bags of foreign rice worth more than N13.2 million.

“We seized 337 cartons of Spaghetti worth more than N2 million, 32 cartons of Macaroni worth N192,000, 115 kegs of petrol and 89 kegs of diesel amounting to more than N1.7 million.

“Other items seized were 126 bags of 50kg and 25kg bags of foreign flour worth more than over N1.9 million, and seven cartons of milky creamer milk worth N141,750,’’ Chedi said.

Others he said includes: eight bags of foreign milky creamer, 450 bags of potash, 13 bags of tiger nuts and 1,000 pieces of hides and skin.

Chedi said the command will not relent in ensuring that the environment is made very uncomfortable for smugglers, resulting in huge loss for the offenders.

“..and what they are thinking of gaining, I am sorry for them, instead of gaining it, they will lose because the country must definitely win this fight,” Chedi said.