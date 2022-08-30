CNS Gambo

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Nigerian Navy has lamented the existing gaps in maritime domain awareness capacity, difficult operating environment, weak legislative and legal regimes as well as limitations in the fleet support capability among others as factors challenging the effective management of the nation’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo who disclosed these, stated that to ensure the proper management of the country’s maritime domain and strengthen governance at the local level, there must be an enhanced inter-agency collaboration among all stakeholders in the nation’s territorial waters.

Speaking at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State at the ongoing Security Study Week for participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 44, the CNS also sought the official launch of the National Maritime Strategy by the federal government saying such would strengthen relevant agencies to do more.

Speaking on the topic: “Management of Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Implication for strengthening local government in Nigeria,” Gambo, represented by Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman stressed that local government has remained a veritable tool for rural development in Nigeria and the role of the Nigerian Navy also influences government activities in that level.

His words, “… there are issues and challenges associated with the management of Nigeria’s maritime domain. The existing gaps in maritime domain awareness capacity, difficult operating environment, weak legislative and legal regimes, and limitations in the fleet support capability.

“Inadequate special operations capability inactivated MoUs on maritime collaboration, non-operationalisation of the National Maritime Strategy.

“The NN does not have any standard base in the entire Niger Delta where many of the challenges of local governance are prevalent. Thus, NN operates from bases that are inadequately equipped and located far inland away from the creeks.

“While the Nigerian Navy and Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies (MLEAs) have made commendable efforts in the arrest and prosecution of maritime offenders, loopholes in the nation’s judicial processes have often been exploited by these criminals.

“Collaboration between the NIWA and the NN Hydrography Department facilitated by the Sea-Link Project has culminated in the ongoing survey of the lower River Niger which connects several local communities from Lokoja down to the Atlantic Ocean. On completion, the project has the potential of transforming transportation, economic activities as well as local governments in affected communities.”

He added, “The Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service has been the Navy’s most successful strategic instrument against asymmetric threats in the Nigerian Maritime Environment.

“However, this elite force is too small in size to cope sufficiently with numerous joint operations theatres across the country…”

Also speaking on Civil/Military Relations: A panacea for strengthening local governance in Nigeria, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS Lt.-Gen Faruk Yahaya represented by Maj.-Gen. Anthony Bamidele on his part pointed out factors causing friction between the military and civil authorities.

As a way forward, he stressed, “The strategies required to address the challenges include awareness programmes for clear understanding of Civil/Military Relations, training of civil and military officials and legislators to work as team members for the attainment of security and development in the country…”

He further advocated that “all Nigerians be part of the security architecture of the country through events and discussions that will effect changes in everyone’s attitude for patriotism to the state.”

