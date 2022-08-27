Chelsea host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday as both clubs look to get their seasons going.

The Blues have only won one league game so far, while the Foxes have picked up just a point from their first three matches.

Chelsea have spent a huge amount in the transfer window, but they aren’t done yet and have ongoing negotiations for Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fofana is almost certain to miss the game at Stamford Bridge unless the Blues up their offer for the centre-back.

The Frenchman is currently training with Leicester’s Under-21s as he pushes for a move to Chelsea.

But on the pitch, both teams need a win from this to put a bad opening spell behind them.

The hosts will still be without Marcos Alonso as he waits to join Barcelona.

N’Golo Kante is out with a hamstring problem, while Kalidou Kouliably is suspended after being sent off against Leeds last time out.

But Mateo Kovacic is back in training, meaning Thomas Tuchel could decide to replace Conor Gallagher.

Meanwhile, the visitors are unlikely to play Fofana, while it remains to be seen if Youri Tielemans is deemed to be in the right frame of mind to start.

Ricardo Pereira is the only long-term injury concern for Brendan Rodgers, but after several poor displays, he might change his team up.

But Harvey Barnes is now fully fit and raring to go after overcoming a knee problem.

