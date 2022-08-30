.

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea will be looking at continuing from where they left off against Leicester city when they take on Southampton in tonight’s Matchday 5 encounter.

Thomas Tuchel will return to the Chelsea bench after sitting out the last game following his red card in their defeat to Leeds United.

Southampton are coming into the encounter still licking their wounds from their defeat at the weekend against Manchester United.

The last time Chelsea were out on the road, they lost at the hands of Leeds United, but will take solace and courage in the last time they were at St. Mary’s, defeating Southampton 6-0.

Chelsea will be without Conor Callagher following his two yellow cards picked up in their last game…

By Efosa Taiwo

Sergio Reguilon is set to make a return to Spain as he gets set to complete a one-year loan move to Atletico Madrid.

Reguilon who came through the Real Madrid’s youth system had a great spell in Spain during his time at Sevilla, helping them win the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

He later joined Tottenham Hotspurs, enjoying some good times up until the arrival of Antonio Conte where he sparsely got opportunities.

The Spanish International is expected in Madrid today to undergo medical tests as he completes his loan move to Diego Simeone’s side.

