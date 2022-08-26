.

By Efosa Taiwo

The Black Galaxies of Ghana Head Coach, Annor Walker says that his team will defeat the Home Based Super Eagles and qualify ahead of them for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Both teams are expected to square up this Sunday in Cape Coast for the first leg with the return leg to be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on September 3.

Ghana will be looking at making an appearance at the competition after missing out in the last three editions.

In the previous round, the Black Galaxies saw off Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate.

Walker said, “We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year.”

It will be recalled that the Black Stars of Ghana recently denied the Super Eagles the ticket to the World Cup and the home-based side are now looking at stopping the home-based Super Eagles from making it to the biggest tournament for home-based players on the Africa continent.

