By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

AS part of its social responsibility in the country, the youth wing of Church of God Mission Internal (CGMI) said it has trained 6,000 youths across the federation on various skill acquisitions.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the six days International Youth Summit with the theme “Transcend” held in Benin, the Internal Director, Christian Youth Fellowship, Pastor Harvey Onephrojire, said the government alone cannot bear the burden of creating jobs for the citizens but that the church has a duty to complement it.

While fashioning the youth programme, he said, decided to incorporate trainings that would make them self-employed and self-sufficient.

“Setting up this conference, we had three things in mind to raise new set of generational leaders, people with a godly minds and the second thing is to build capacity into these youths. national human capital development.

“The third thing we wanted to do is to make sure that we also have people who can defend the faith of Jesus as well, so that by the end of that conference, we have men who can go back to their cities and set them ablaze for Christ. This is what this nation needs right now

“We had over 10 advantage sessions and each of these classes had more than six or 500 persons in each of these classes.

“So, you can multiply that by 10 it will give you the amount of how much persons we have been able to build capacities into in the course of this training”, he said.

While admonishing the youth ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Rev. Tari Hudson, Director of Administration of the church, said they should toe the line of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) who have advised Christians to vote for competency, one who is young and vibrant, one with the fear of God and able to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

