Burna Boy drags Wizkid, tags his fans 'delusional'

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

A war is currently brewing online between the fans of music superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

On Tuesday morning, Afro-fusion superstar, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy knocked the fans of Afrobeats superstar singer/songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun “Wizkid” labelling them “delusional’.

Burna Boy dragged Wizkid’s fans (Wizkid FC) after a cross-section of his fans launched a new targeted online assault on the music star.

It all started when Burna Boy’s fans replied to a claim from a die-hard Wizkid fan, Mr Mdee who posted a tweet claiming that tickets for Burna Boy’s sold-out show that had 1600 in attendance went for $14 with an additional CD. He claimed the ticket price and the CD was a ploy by Burna Boy to get a number single in the UK.

Burna Boy also tackled “Wizkid’s” fanbase and tweeted that the suffering of Nigerians resulted from miseducation.

“Whether you know it or not, All our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have.” he tweeted.

Quoting a tweet where Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka was speaking about Nigeria’s history, Burna Boy noted that was he said was in line with Soyinka’s thoughts, but Wizkid fans were against him.

Burna Boy also continued by sharing a guy’s picture with the caption knocking Wizkid’s fans as he tagged them as “delusional”.

He wrote, “‘I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history was taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this”‘

… I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history was taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this https://t.co/bdTYnxhdc0 pic.twitter.com/LHkDO3v5zC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 23, 2022

A fan then shared some purported screenshots from American rapper, Offset and Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don, which were degrading to Burna Boy.

These obviously false claims didn’t sit well with Burna Boy fans who tackled the fan.

When asked if the instances were true, Burna Boy replied, “Nope, this was all doctored and done by Wizkid delusional Twitter fc.”

It’s left to be seen how long the tirade will stay up before Burna Boy’s media team will pull it down since this isn’t his first ranting on Twitter albeit this time, it isn’t without cause.

The news of the war between Burna Boy and Wizkid FC has been met with different reactions as the event has divided social media.

Nope this was all doctored and done by Wizkid delusional Twitter fc. https://t.co/INqSd1PfbX — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 23, 2022