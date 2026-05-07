Shakira announces 2026 World Cup theme song featuring Burna Boy

Shakira has announced the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Nigerian Grammy-winning star Burna Boy.

The Colombian superstar revealed on social media that the song, titled “Dai Dai,” will be released on May 14.

“From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready!” Shakira posted on X alongside a teaser for the track.

The announcement has sparked excitement among football and music fans, especially with Burna Boy becoming one of the African artists to feature prominently on a World Cup anthem.

Shakira is no stranger to World Cup songs. Her 2010 hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the most iconic football anthems in history during the tournament in South Africa.

Recent World Cup theme songs have also featured global stars. In 2014, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte performed We Are One (Ole Ola) for the tournament in Brazil.

For the 2018 tournament in Russia, Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi released Live It Up.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA rolled out multiple soundtrack songs, including Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.