The scene above and below. Bottom is the building before the incident.

By Bose Adelaja

Two children have reportedly died, while three adults sustained injuries when the building at Adeleye Street, Lady Lark, Bariga, collapsed today, Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that the bungalow building collapsed when the tank scaffolding of a 2 – Storey building collapsed on the bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Situation report: Collapsed building at Adeleye Street Ladylak, Bariga.

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene. Rescue operation ongoing.”

