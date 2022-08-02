.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 8, have released five more kidnapped passengers on Tuesday, August 2.

The five victims are Prof. Mustapha Umar Imam, Akibu Lawal; Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

While confirming their release to journalists in Kaduna, lead negotiator and Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, said government should hasten negotiations for the release of the remaining victims because they were in dangerous conditions.

He also harped on the importance of dialogue with the terrorists, insisting that there is nothing dialogue and negotiation could not achieve.

“In a situation where military force cannot work, dialogue would certainly work,” he said.

All the freshly released victims expressed gratitude to Allah and thanked Tukur Mamu for the role he had played while negotiating with their captors.

Recall that the terrorists attacked the train, killed eight and kidnapped no fewer than 61 passengers.

The Managing Director of the Bank of the Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was the first to be released after reportedly paying a N100 million ransom on April 7.

