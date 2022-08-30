By Efosa Taiwo

After a 9-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool, AFC Bournemouth have sacked their manager Scott Parker.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday morning via a statement on its website.

Parker becomes the first manager to be shown the exit door in the 2022/2023 season with just four games in.

The statement from the club reads, “AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.”

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

The club also announced that, “Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.”

RELATED NEWS