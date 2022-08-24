By Fortune Eromosele

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, a foremost youth leader in Nigeria, Blessing Akinlosotu has congratulated a South African Consul-General appointed to head Lagos-Nigeria stating that the appointment is well deserved.

Recall that the Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa in Nigeria, Dr Bobby Moroe, was appointed the South African Consul-General in Lagos, last week.

Reacting to the appointment, Moroe who has served South Africa in Nigeria for almost five years as Deputy High Commissioner, said the new appointment gives him an opportunity to further give impetus to some of the work that he has been doing in the past five years towards strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

However, Blessing Akinlosotu who made this known in a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday thanked the South African President, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa for finding Dr. Bobby Moroe worthy of this appointment as he expressed optimism in the competence of Moroe.

However, he prayed Moroe to continue in his hard work pace and always commit the discharge of his duties in the new office into the care of God for divine wisdom and guidance.

Giving a brief about the Nigerian Youth Congress, he said, “the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, and a not-for-profit organization founded in 2016, recognised by the federal government and is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and regulating the affairs of all youth associations within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NYC is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, it seeks to empower young people to take action through community and national service, towards creating sustainable solutions to local and national challenges, connecting with the global community to expand professional networks, exchange ideas with leaders, cultivate lifelong friendship around the world, and develop skills to become community, national and global leaders.

“The organization was founded by decisive young leaders, youth developers, result oriented leaders, patriotic, vibrant and charismatic youth crusaders, emancipators, activists, strategists, and result-oriented leaders,” he said.

