By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 1 housemate, Bella made a shocking revelation on Friday while chatting with sweetheart Sheggz.

She opened up about how difficult it was to get support from her family members before coming on the show.

In a lengthy heart-to-heart conversation about family with Sheggz, the housemate revealed that her mother was initially not comfortable with the idea of coming on the show.

25-year-old content creator, Chidimma Esther Okagbue known as “Bella” was born to H.R.H Obi Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue and Ogechukwu Clara Okagbue.

The reality star is from the Okagbue royal family in Onitsha. Her late father, HRH Obi Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue, was the longest ruling king (31 years) of Onitsha Kingdom, Anambra State.

She is the last born and has two popular siblings – Nollywood actor and reality star Chris Okagbue and Sandra Okagbue, baby mama of musician Flavour.

While detailing the rigorous audition process, Bella shared that her mom complained about her getting blindfolded and driven to an unknown location.

Prior to Bella’s revelation, Sheggz had a brief emotional moment while sharing about how his father abandoned his mom and siblings to relocate to Nigeria in a bid to provide and offer them a life of comfort.

Segun Daniel Olusemo is a London-based professional footballer, actor, and Instagram personality. He revealed that his dad’s absence made him become privy to details of their marriage very early on in his life.

It is safe to say that some of the ships in the houses have continued to enjoy a smooth sail. Last night, during the level two pool party, Daniella and Khalid sealed things with a passionate kiss that lasted more than a few seconds. Beauty and Groovy were also spotted kissing each other aggressively at the Jacuzzi pool party last night.

