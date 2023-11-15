If Sheggz doesn’t marry me, I’ll move on – BBNaija’s Bella

Big Brother Naija reality star, Bella Okagbue, has said that she would ‘move on’ if her colleague and boyfriend, Sheggz ends up not marrying her.

According to her, she won’t find it difficult moving on, noting that Sheggz doesn’t have one of her kidneys.

The reality star stated this as a response to a question from a fan during a question-and-answer session on Instagram recently.

A fan asked: “Bella, what if Sheggz no marry you, hope you won’t feel bad after everything o?” to which Bella replied, “Everything? Does he have one of my kidneys?

“I will move on like you all move on. That’s why we all have exs.”

Recall that Bella and Sheggz were lovebirds during the Big Brother Naija Season 7 show in 2022.

The couple celebrated their relationship anniversary earlier this year.